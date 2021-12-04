Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.1 days.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Entain has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

