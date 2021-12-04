Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of ENFN opened at $18.69 on Friday. Enfusion has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

