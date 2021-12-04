Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Coverage Initiated at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
NETI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.
NETI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
