Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $80.26 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Energi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $80.26 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00196999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.22 or 0.00636703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,686,717 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

