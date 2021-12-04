Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Trading Up 0.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 9,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDVMF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

