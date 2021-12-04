Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Encompass Health worth $50,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

EHC opened at $58.69 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

