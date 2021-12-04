Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.75

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as low as $29.20. Empire shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

