ELYSIA Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $2.78 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00236993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

