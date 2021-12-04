Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE WLL opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

