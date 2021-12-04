Ellevest Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,274.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,247,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,815,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.