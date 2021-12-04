Ellevest Inc. Lowers Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in WEX by 41.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,074,000 after purchasing an additional 233,414 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in WEX by 34.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WEX by 240,317.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 177,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 888.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

NYSE WEX opened at $125.44 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.58 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

