Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 444.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

