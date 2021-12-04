Ellevest Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 699.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 172.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

