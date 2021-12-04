Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $17.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

