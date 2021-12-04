Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

