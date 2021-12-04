Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $99,840.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.27 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

