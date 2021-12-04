Electric Vehicle Zone 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.96 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.94 or 0.08254547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00082248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.00 or 0.99821782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.