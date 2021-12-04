Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after buying an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.