Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.61)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $826-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.52 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,960. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.75.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

