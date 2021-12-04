Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.610-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $826 million-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.74 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.61)-($0.51) EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.61 on Friday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.18. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

