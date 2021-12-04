Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

