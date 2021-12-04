E&G Advisors LP Takes $624,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $245.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

