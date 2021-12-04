E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,000 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

NYSE:CI opened at $199.86 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

