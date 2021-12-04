E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

