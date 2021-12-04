E&G Advisors LP Makes New $720,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $176.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.