E&G Advisors LP Invests $477,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

