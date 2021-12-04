E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 9,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

