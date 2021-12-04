E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,462 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

