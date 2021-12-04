Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $59,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

EW opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.