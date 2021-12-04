Education Ecosystem (LEDU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $96,440.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $96,440.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00233178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

