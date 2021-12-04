EDUCare Reaches One Day Volume of $1.84 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

