Edmp Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

CVX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.