Edmp Inc. Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 4.9% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

