eCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.20 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $80.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.01 or 0.07951836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,054.99 or 1.00612939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,914,029,673,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

