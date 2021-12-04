Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Shares Up 1.1%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $3.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $3.01. This represents a yield of 15.74%.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.