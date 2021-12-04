Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

