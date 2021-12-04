Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
