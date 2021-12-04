Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.28% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.