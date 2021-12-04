easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

