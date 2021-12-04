easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

