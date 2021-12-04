easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 612.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

