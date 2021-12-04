easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 612.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,485.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

