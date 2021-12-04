e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 654,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,705. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

