e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of ELF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 654,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,705. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.