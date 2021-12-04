Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

