Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in November

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. 328,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

