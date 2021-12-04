Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $103.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 364266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

