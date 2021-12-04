Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DIG opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 263.70 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £462.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Gay Collins bought 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,944.96 ($12,993.15).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.