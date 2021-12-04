Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.35 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. 383,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

