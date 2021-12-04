Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,108.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 180,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.