Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.