DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON DPEU opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.36. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About DP Eurasia
