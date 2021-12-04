DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON DPEU opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.36. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

