Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

DOCS traded down $7.65 on Friday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,148. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

